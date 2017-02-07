Nico Duportal and the West Coast Connection Join Doheny Blues Lineup

Nico Duportal and the West Coast Connection have been booked to play in the 20th anniversary of the Doheny Blues Festival.

Another recent addition to the concert was JJ Grey & Mofro. They will be joining Robin Trower, Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters and Samantha Fish.

Doheny Blues features three stages of alternating music, international food options, a vendor village, microbrew tasting and more.

This year’s event is scheduled for May 20 and 21 at Doheny State Beach.

Winter prices are currently available, starting at $100 for general admission for the weekend pass.

For more information, visit www.dohenybluesfestival.com.