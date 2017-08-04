San Juan Capistrano

The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to take the next step in negotiations with Ganahl Lumber Company for the sale and development of the Lower Rosan Ranch—a 15-acre property off of Stonehill Drive.

Three members of the City Council—two members were absent—approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Ganahl Lumber for the property. The approval marks the next step in the overall sale and development process, which staff said will take a bit longer to complete. City staff is actively working with Ganahl on a site plan.

Ganahl Lumber’s proposal includes the Ganahl facility in the center of the property, a restaurant concept at the southern edge of the site, and self-storage and car storage for neighboring auto dealers on the northern portion of the property.

The family-owned lumber company currently has 10 facilities in Southern California, including a store in Capistrano Beach at 34162 Doheny Park Road that opened in 1995. Ganahl President Peter Ganahl said the company will eventually close its Capo Beach location and move those operations to the Stonehill Drive property.—Allison Jarrell