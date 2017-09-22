Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an unidentified pedestrian, whose body was found lying on Interstate 5 south of Ortega Highway on Sept. 20.

California Highway Patrol-San Juan Capistrano dispatch received calls at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Sept. 20 regarding a “possible body or animal” lying on southbound I-5, just south of Ortega Highway.

CHP officials said in a press release that “for reasons undetermined,” the male victim was lying in the right lane. Authorities said that at some point, the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle driving southbound on I-5, south of Ortega Highway, in the right lane at an unknown speed.

The victim sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident and was pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority.

“All findings are preliminary and the traffic collision is still under investigation,” officials said in the release. “Officer T. Meyers will be handling this collision investigation.”

The victim’s identity was not available as of press time. His identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with questions or information regarding the collision should contact the Capistrano Area CHP Office at 949.487.4000. —Allison Jarrell