On Friday, May 12, Cassano’s Pizza in San Clemente hosted a fundraiser for Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark a few weeks ago while swimming at Church Beach at San Onofre State Beach.

Tiffany Cassano, the daughter in-law of Dave and Sharon Cassano and her husband James, were instrumental in the event.

The goal was to raise $1,000 but they raised $1,600 that night. After that, the new goal became $2,000.

“We kept the basket up for a couple of days, and I talked with one of my regular customers, and he came back with a $1,000 check,” Tiffany said.  “Everybody was very generous, and it was just the coolest moment. We ended up raising $3,300 that we’ll be able to give.”

Ericson still has a long way to recovery, according to a statement posted on the GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses. —Eric Heinz

