New MNWD Directors Sworn In

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Moulton Niguel Water District welcomed Kelly Jennings and Bill Moorhead to its seven-member Board of Directors on Monday, Dec. 12, along with returning Board President Donald Froelich.

Jennings, a Director of Operations at Mission Lutheran Church in Laguna Niguel, spent more than two decades advocating for clean, reliable and affordable water while working at Moulton Niguel. Moorhead, a Principal Water Engineer for the City of Anaheim, has served as a member of the District’s Citizens Advisory Committee for nearly 20 years.

“Kelly and Bill have been valuable community leaders, and we’re excited for them as they transition to their new roles as Moulton Niguel Directors,” said Moulton Niguel Vice President Brian Probolsky. “They’re already hard at work finding ways to enhance our customer service efforts and contributing to the District’s long-term service solutions.”

Director Jennings previously served on staff at Moulton Niguel.

“I am beyond thrilled to return to Moulton Niguel in this new role to continue my work on behalf of our many constituents,” said Jennings, a resident of Laguna Niguel. “The District has a well-qualified Board of Directors, and I am honored to work alongside my colleagues and our excellent staff to ensure our customers receive the highest quality water at the lowest possible rates.”

Moorhead, who brings 42 years of water experience to the Board, praised Moulton Niguel staff for serving customers in an efficient, economical and environmentally responsible manner.

“Moulton Niguel is well-known for having a top-notch and professional staff,” said Moorhead, a resident of Mission Viejo. “As a Director, it is my job to make sure they have the tools, resources, and authorization to carry out their duties in a cost-effective manner. We want to be responsible with the use of public funds and prioritize infrastructure planning, maintaining high water quality and positive customer engagement.”

Moulton Niguel Water District provides drinking water, recycled water and wastewater treatment services to customers in Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point.