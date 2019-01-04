Some of California’s new state laws are likely to affect Dana Point residents, and many are enforceable now.

A few of the key laws include:

Minimum wage increases from $11 to $12 for businesses with 26 or more employees and from $10.50 to $11.00 for businesses with fewer than 25.

Criminal penalties for sidewalk vending are now abolished, but cities can still regulate the vendors.

Employers must now provide available space for mothers to breastfeed their children at work.

People must request single-use straws at restaurants.

Employees who report sexual harassment now have protections in place from liability or for defamation of the people they accuse. Employers may also indicate during reference checks whether someone had been determined to engage in sexual harassment.

All dogs, cats and rabbits must now be purchased from a pet store, shelter or rescue group.

Repeated DUI offenders will be required to use an interlock ignition system statewide.

WHAT’S NEXT: Find out more about some of the new labor laws in place by visiting www.callaborlaw.com.