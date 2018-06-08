New Business

Parallel Pizzeria

34255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste.s 101-102

949.44.7406

www.parallelpizzeria.com

Chef Ryan Adam and his business partner James Nunn are taking East Coast favorites and giving them a West Coast taste. The chef and owner of Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink in Laguna Beach recently opened Parallel Pizzeria on the southbound side of Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point.

After a delayed opening, Parallel Pizzeria officially opened full time, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, on June 1.

All about East Coast meets West Coast, Parallel Pizzeria’s oblong, New Haven, Connecticut-inspired pies are thin-crusted with a satisfying crunch and are topped with SoCal’s best-of-the-moment procured ingredients.

The restaurant interior, designed by Hatch Design Group, is California coastal modern with touches of 70s East Coast grit—which translates to clean, warm wood tones, steel ducts and raw concrete floors. Vintage skateboards, regional surf images and punk band flyers also adorn the eatery.

“We really want to make this a neighborhood place,” Adam said. “We are excited to integrate into this community.”

Adam said after their first week, customer feedback and attention was positive, and he and Nunn look to further their connection through extensive community outreach including possibly hosting local surf contest viewing events.

“I grew up around here,” Adam said, “and I can’t wait to welcome Dana Point here.”

Parallel Pizzeria will soon have 14 beers on tap as well as four wine options, letting pizza lovers switch-up drink choices from day to day.

In addition to eating in-house, Adam said that delivery services from online applications will be available in the coming days.