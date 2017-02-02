New Artists, Restaurants Announced for Ocean Institute Jazz Festival

Gregg Karukas and Kevin Toney will be joining the lineup for the Ocean Institute Jazz Festival on March 24 and 25.

The two artists will be joining Michael Paulo and Ray Parker, Jr. in celebrating the Institute’s 40th anniversary.

On Friday, March 24, Craft House, the Royal Hawaiian, Two Left Forks, Coastal Kitchen and Sundried Tomato will be serving food at the festival. There will also be music, wine, craft beer and an auction.

VIP tickets are $250, which includes admission for one and attendance at VIP reception with artists. Premier admission is $125.

On Saturday, March 25, a five-course gala dinner created by the head chefs of Monarch Beach Resort, the Ranch at Laguna Beach and Montage Laguna Beach will be offered. There will be music, wine, as well as a silent and live auction.

Gala admission is $500 individually and $5,000 for a table of 10.

All proceeds support the Ocean Institute.