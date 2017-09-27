National Charity League, Laguna Chapter Donates Grant to Ocean Institute

The National Charity League, Laguna Chapter recently presented one of its annual philanthropic grants to the Ocean Institute.

The grant will allow a class of students from a Title 1 school to visit the Ocean Institute for a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education experience, according to a press release.

“The Ocean Institute is one of the 22 nonprofit organizations our chapter proudly supports.

Over the past year, our members have volunteered hundreds of hours for the Ocean Institute, supporting everything from summer camps to working shifts at the Tall Ships and Whale Festivals,” said Susan Giusto, NCL Laguna Chapter president in a statement. “Our chapter whole-heartedly supports its mission of becoming the world’s best experiential ocean education organization. It is with great honor that we present this grant to a very worthy educational purpose.”

The grant will cover all of the program’s fees and allow up to 45 students to participate.