The Napa in Newport Wine Auction will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on March 4 to raise money for CureDuchenne, a national organization that is committed to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal genetic disease.

Napa in Newport brings 30 vintners and a group of wine enthusiasts together, and all proceeds from the event will benefit CureDuchenne.

There will be a three-course dinner prepared by Chef Amar Santana, a wine tasting reception and a silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.napainnewport.org.

