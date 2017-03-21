Napa in Newport Raises $1 Million during Annual Fundraiser

The annual Napa in Newport event, which raises funds to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, raised $1 million during its March 14 event at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

The third annual wine auction has been raising funds to support CureDuchenne’s mission to extend and improve the lives of those affected by Duchenne, a genetic disease that causes muscle degeneration in children.

During the event Chef Amar Santana created a meal exclusively for the guests and there was a live auction.

A portion of the proceeds will fun gene editing research.