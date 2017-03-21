EYE ON DP, News Bites

Napa in Newport Raises $1 Million during Annual Fundraiser

Emma Swain, Donna Roberts, Leslie Jenkin and Nita Adamson during the third annual Napa in Newport on March 14 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Photo: Courtesy of Sipper Photography

The annual Napa in Newport event, which raises funds to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, raised $1 million during its March 14 event at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

The third annual wine auction has been raising funds to support CureDuchenne’s mission to extend and improve the lives of those affected by Duchenne, a genetic disease that causes muscle degeneration in children.

During the event Chef Amar Santana created a meal exclusively for the guests and there was a live auction.

A portion of the proceeds will fun gene editing research.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>