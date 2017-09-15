By Allison Jarrell

On Sept. 11, the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three, affirmed the murder conviction of two men who were involved in a botched burglary at Monaco Jewelers on Doheny Park Road in San Juan Capistrano in 2015.

The Court of Appeal affirmed a 2015 judgment by the Superior Court of Orange County for the “provocative act” murder conviction of Alan Keith Hunter, 45, of Moreno Valley, and James Stephan Paschall, 47, of Gardena.

“Two of the defendants’ accomplices were shot to death by a jewelry store owner in a botched attempted robbery of the man’s store,” the Orange County District Attorney’s office stated in a press release. “Hunter and Paschall were each found guilty by a jury on April 9, 2015, of felony first degree murder and attempted second degree robbery, and were sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison on May 15, 2015.”

To read the full published opinion and the specifics of the 2015 case, click here. The full circumstance of the case can be read here.