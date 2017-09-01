Dana Point Times

Following the announcement that an audit had been approved by the state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Moulton Niguel Water District (MNWD) filed a cross-suit against Southern Orange County Wastewater Authority (SOCWA).

Initially, SOCWA sued, along with the city of Laguna Beach and South Coast Water District to compel MNWD to pay its dues for maintenance on the Coastal Treatment Plant. But MNWD contends in its cross-suit that a budget had been made to extend the life of the treatment plant beyond its intended lifespan, and therefore should not have to pay the maintenance dues.

SOCWA services the cities of San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.

The legislative audit is expected to be completed by the end of fall.