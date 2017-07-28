Creating different lighting in various rooms in a home can change a person’s mood, stimulate energy and even increase productivity. Lighting has a tremendous impact on how someone feels and what they do on an everyday basis in their home.

According to interior designer Gigi Harris, creator of Kaizen Interiors in San Clemente, lighting is an essential part of a design space.

“You can have a really well-designed space but without the proper lighting, it really won’t do your space any justice,” Harris said. “Different types of lighting will add to the warmth of a space and can create a more inviting and relaxing environment.”

To achieve this environment, Harris suggests layering lighting in the home with dimmers and art lighting to create a more sophisticated feel. Ambient lighting like table lamps and pendant lights will add subtle emphasis on certain areas. Use stra- tegic accent lighting to accentuate specific artifacts or artwork in the home in order to draw attention to these treasures.

Window tinting and UV protection

Windows are also an important area of consideration when it comes to lighting. Harris recommends window tinting to protect furniture from UV light and suggests automated window treatments that can automatically raise and lower shades depending on the time of day. Shades can be set to rise with the sun in the morning to illuminate the home and can also be set to lower at dusk to help create a tranquil, evening mood. To eliminate unwanted early morning rays from creeping in, blackout shades can be installed so sleep will not be disturbed.

Bulb selection for each room

Another way to help facilitate certain moods throughout the home is through