EYE ON DP, News Bites

Moncrieff to Discuss Therapy Program during Lecture

Deborah Moncrieff, Ph.D, from the University of Pittsburgh specializes in auditory processing disorders, neurology and hearing aids, and she will be presenting her therapy program at the Ocean Institute at 7:30 p.m. on March 8.

Her therapy program has been demonstrated to ameliorate deficits with auditory processing in four one-hour sessions. Parents who may have children with listening or reading difficulties are encouraged to attend.

To RSVP, email Dr. Maria Abramson at maria@hearnowoc.com.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>