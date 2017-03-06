Moncrieff to Discuss Therapy Program during Lecture

Deborah Moncrieff, Ph.D, from the University of Pittsburgh specializes in auditory processing disorders, neurology and hearing aids, and she will be presenting her therapy program at the Ocean Institute at 7:30 p.m. on March 8.

Her therapy program has been demonstrated to ameliorate deficits with auditory processing in four one-hour sessions. Parents who may have children with listening or reading difficulties are encouraged to attend.

To RSVP, email Dr. Maria Abramson at maria@hearnowoc.com.