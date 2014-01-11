Monarch Bay Neighbors Celebrate Retiring Mailman

Monarch Bay community thanks mailman of 27 years on the eve of his retirement

By Andrea Swayne

When mailman John Gargan began his Monarch Bay route, postage was just 25 cents. Now, after 27 years of putting his stamp on the job and becoming a beloved part of the community, Gargan is retiring.

Rain or shine, residents could always depend on the mail being delivered on time and with a smile, said resident Lynne McLeish.

“Our community will never be the same without him. He is like part of the family,” she said. “You could practically set your clock by him.”

McLeish’s sentiments were echoed over and over by the group of Monarch Bay homeowners and homeowners’ association board members who gathered December 30 to thank him for his service and bid him farewell on the eve of his retirement.

“It’s a very bittersweet moment for us because everyone here loves John. He’s done a wonderful job and we are so pleased to have had him as our postal delivery fella for so many years,” said HOA board member Wayne Rayfield. “On the other hand, we wish him well in retirement. He’s certainly earned it.”

Then just before Gargan set out to walk the next to last route of his career, they shared a sparkling cider toast.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all their kindness and friendship over the years. Monarch Bay is one of the greatest communities around,” Gargan said.

“It’s sad because I’m leaving, but I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my life. It’s been a real pleasure to work here and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Gargan added.