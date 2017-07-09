On the Menu: ‘Stella’ Pizza

Stella (With Sausage)

TJ’s Woodfire Pizza

641 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente

949.243.6433

www.tjwoodfirepizza.com

Dana Point Times

For vegetarians looking for a meatless slice (or countless slices) of pie, TJ’s Woodfire Pizza’s “Stella” is top of the line. A hearty vegetarian pizza on its own, adding sausage to half of this tomato-based pie with roasted peppers, red onion, artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella is a savory compromise for any carnivores in your group. In addition to TJ’s countless other foodie options like calzones, pastas, salads, appetizers and desserts, they also offer a variety of beer specials on tap, many of which are based out of Southern California.

Since 2015, TJ’s has been at the top of the pizza world in South Orange County. They’ve racked up numerous awards in their brick-and-mortar location. Before TJ’s was in north San Clemente, the business made its name out of a truck selling its wood-fired brand.