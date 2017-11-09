On the Menu: Shakazoo Sliders at The Shwack Beach Grill

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

949.218.2731

www.theshwack.com

— Erin McFaul

With a name inspired from owner Max Fisher’s love of surfer lingo, The Shwack Beach Grill was opened by the Dana Point local in 2011 with the mission to provide flavorful food at low prices.

“The whole point in opening Shwack was to have a beach-friendly, ocean-friendly, surf-themed spot for locals to come get inexpensive, high-quality food,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the most popular items among customers tend to be the burgers, tacos and rack of ribs.

If customers are looking to share a round of appetizers, known as “shwackatizers” on the menu, the Shakazoo Sliders pack blasts of flavor within each of the three savory sandwiches. The sliders are filled with a heap of tender pulled pork and are covered in a tangy garlic-chipotle barbeque sauce. Bursting out of the bun and spilling onto the plate, the crispy fried onions add a salty crunch to the dish.

Even with The Shwack Beach Grill’s extremely reasonable prices, the restaurant offers a happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. as well as Taco Tuesday specials.