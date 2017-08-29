On the Menu: Hard Shell Chicken Tacos from Taco Surf

Text and Photo by Erin McFaul

Taco Surf

34195 Coast Hwy, Dana Point

949.661.5754

www.tacosurf.com

Behind yellow walls and doors plastered with decals and bumper stickers, Taco Surf provides a fun and casual experience for diners with beach-themed décor and freshly made Mexican cuisine.

The hard shell tacos are perfect for customers looking for a crunchy blast of flavor. Also available in a soft corn tortilla, tacos come with a choice of beef, chicken, grilled fish or carnitas and are then stuffed with lettuce, pico, cheese and guacamole. Taco Surf offers large plates at affordable prices in addition to happy hour specials Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. and Friday from 2-5 p.m. with $1.25 tacos and $2.50 select beers.

Owners George Blake and Dot Vieria-Blake brought Taco Surf to Dana Point in 1999. Each of their five locations along the Southern California coast incorporates the duo’s favorite Mexican dishes, from shrimp tacos to fajitas. Before beginning their journey as restaurateurs, Blake previously worked in education and retail.