Breakfast Burrito

Los Patios Mexican Cocina

111 West Avenida Palizada, Suite 17, San Clemente, CA

949.492.0162

http://www.lospatiosrestaurant.com/

Situated in the cozy confines of Old City San Clemente near Avenida Miramar, Los Patios Mexican Cocina offers an authentic quality and affordability for Mexican cuisine, especially when they open doors at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. Operating since 2002, Los Patios Mexican Cocina was founded by Carlos Frutos, a Mexico City, Mexico native who moved to San Clemente as a teenager and attended Saddleback Community College. Most of the meals he and his staff prepare have origins as well as inspirations from the Mexican state of Michoacán de Ocampo. One of their own delicious entrees includes a breakfast burrito. This $6.25 meal is great for brunch and is filled with two scrambled eggs, potatoes, refried beans and ham. Other meat choices for this particular burrito dish include sausage or bacon. This also includes tortilla chips with guacamole and two citrus slices with lettuce as well as shredded red cabbage. Beyond their exquisite burrito entrees, other specials include Taco Tuesday’s and happy hour on week days between 3-7 p.m.