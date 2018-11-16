By Lillian Boyd

Dana Point Mayor Pro Tem Joe Muller has been appointed to the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board of Directors.

The OCTA Board of Directors is comprised of 18 people who are city councilmembers, county supervisors and a public representative.

“I am honored to serve on the OCTA Board. From maintaining our assets related to public transportation, to encouraging ridesharing and bike riding, OCTA is striving to better transportation for the more than 3 million residents of Orange County, ” Muller said in a press release.

Joe Muller was elected to the Dana Point City Council in 2014 and re-elected on Nov. 6, 2018.

For more information and updates on the next meeting, visit www.octa.net.