Mayor Lewis Appoints New Financial Review Committee Member

THE LATEST: At the recent Dana Point City Council meeting on Oct. 3, Mayor Debra Lewis announced the appointment of Joseph Jaeger to the Financial Review Committee seat previously held by Toni Nelson, who recently stepped down from the position due to family health issues.

Jaeger, who has lived in Dana Point since 2011, is a graduate of Fairfield University and has participated in programs at the Harvard Business School. He has held a variety of chief executive and chief financial officer positions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Jaeger will take his seat in the next Financial Review Committee meeting to be held at City Council Chambers on Tuesday, Oct. 24. –DR