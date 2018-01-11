Maritime Matters Presents Todd Mansur as Series Speaker on Jan. 18

This month’s Maritime Matters seminar to be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Dana Point Yacht Club, features Captain Todd Mansur of Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. Todd is the director of Marine Mammal Education Programs and is on the board of directors for the Gray Whale Foundation. Mansur has had a career on the ocean for the past 32 years and is Dana Wharf’s lead naturalist and conducts all of the pre-excursion in-classroom education for Orange County’s schools. As a certified marine naturalist, Todd will present information on whales, marine mammals and general ecology. The presentation will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. Dana Point Yacht Club. 24399 Dana Dr, Dana Point. 949.496.2900. www.dpyc.org/

