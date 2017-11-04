Marine Mammal Science Night at Community Center Nov. 9

Join Kirsten Donald from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center for her presentation titled, “Marine Mammal Rescue and Rehabilitation” at the Dana Point Community Center to learn why marine mammals strand, how they are rescued and how they are restored back to health.

Southern California has a rich diversity of marine mammals along its coastline. A number of human activities add unnatural challenges to these animals’ survival.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine mammals while inspiring ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. The Dana Point Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo St. More information can be found at www.pacificmmc.org.