Maria Elena Banks named Commissioner of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission

By Daniel Ritz

After a series of public interviews, Dana Point City Council has selected Maria Elena Banks as the new Arts and Culture commissioner. The seat was made available after current commissioner Kimberly William’s announced her decision to step down and take on the role of ex-oficio member. Other candidates included Loretta (Kaye) Crippen, JoAnn Christman and Dr. Lydia Ledesma-Reese.

Banks will take her seat when Williams steps down in June of 2019. For more information on the Arts and Culture Commission, visit www.danapoint.org.