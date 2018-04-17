Man Struck, Killed by Metrolink in Dana Point

Yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m. a man was struck and killed by the Metrolink 609 train near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Camino Capistrano.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) representative identified the man as Ernest Gibson, 71, from Lake Elsinore.

The location where the accident occurred was not a train station and in an area where pedestrians are not allowed.

OCSD stated that Gibson was walking with a woman across the tracks when the accident occurred. No more information was available as to the woman’s condition at this time.

