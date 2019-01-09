By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 about an unconscious man in the Dana Point Harbor. The man’s body was found near the East Jetty. First responders performed CPR before the man was transported to land and pronounced dead.

OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun says the death did not appear suspicious but will be further investigated by a coroner. The man was reportedly with a group of individuals fishing on the jetty before his death.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until the coroner can confirm the identity and notify next of kin.