Orange County Fire Authority officials say a 40-year-old man was airlifted and brought to a nearby hospital after falling on the jetty in the Dana Point Harbor on Sunday, April 16.

Capt. Larry Kurtz, public information officer with OCFA, said the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. when a man fell while climbing on the rocks on the jetty.

Kurtz said due to the man being about 600 yards out on the jetty, Orange County Fire brought in a helicopter.

Personnel were able to treat the patient before being hoisted into the helicopter.

“It’s very slippery out there with the ocean and the waves, sometimes people lose their balance,” Kurtz said.

He said it was an unfortunate accident but were they were able to extract the man and bring him to the hospital.