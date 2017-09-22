Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Reportedly Stabbing Another, Police Say

By Kristina Pritchett

A 20-year-old homeless man was arrested after reportedly stabbing a 66-year-old homeless man on Monday night, police said.

Sgt. Richard Himmel with Dana Point Police Services said they received a call around 6 p.m. Monday for a man that was bleeding.

Police responded to Las Vegas Blvd. in Doheny Village to find the 66-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Omar Martinez, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, Himmel said.

“There was a dispute between these two parities,” Himmel said. “These two guys know each other.”

Himmel said the victim was able to identify Martinez to police which led to the arrest.

The victim was also attacked and bit by Martinez’ pitbull, which has been under quarantine since the attack.

The victim is currently in critical condition at Mission Hospital, Himmel said.