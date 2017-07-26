EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Man who Barricaded Self in Monarch Beach Home Charged, Police Say

Photo Gallery

By Kristina Pritchett

Thomas Carr Dearmin, 59, was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and obstruction, police said on Wednesday, July 26, after police were called to Monarch Beach for a shot being fired over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 23, deputies responded to a Tennis Villa condo in Monarch Beach for a report of a shot being fired around 11:24 a.m.

Throughout the day, police attempted to communicate with Dearmin, officials said.

Police said a woman exited the residence and said the incident was accidental.

Around 8:15 p.m. officials said SWAT had been activated were on the scene. Police obtained a search warrant and evacuated surrounding units.

“OCSD’s concern is the weapon inside the house being a threat to the community and deputies on scene,” OCSD tweeted on Sunday.

Around 9:29 p.m., officials said SWAT made entry into the residence after deploying tear gas and had taken Dearmin into custody.

At 9:47 p.m., officials said Dearmin was transported to the hospital.

Lt. Lane Lagaret, public information officer of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said Dearmin’s bail is set at $50,000 and was booked at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Lagaret said Dearmin is still in the hospital and will be transported to the jail when he is cleared by the doctors.

About The Author DP Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>