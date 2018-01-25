Man Arrested After Stabbing at Sober Living Home on Jan. 24

By Daniel Ritz

Deputies responded to a call regarding a violent altercation between two male residents of a sober living home in the 32000 block of Buccaneer at 7:25 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Layfloris Debramaletta, 50, of Colorado, reportedly became enraged because the victim, an 18-year-old male from Tennessee, was taking too long in the shower. Debramaletta entered the bathroom and punched the younger man while he was in the shower. When the younger male finished his shower, he located the suspect and punched him. According to witnesses, Debramaletta then produced a seven-inch steak knife and stabbed the victim in the right shoulder. Debramaletta was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Orange County Jail. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Debramaletta is currently being held on a $25,000 bail.