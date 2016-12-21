Man Arrested after Evading Police Officers in Dana Point

By Kristina Pritchett

A man seen driving at a high speed and running a red light in Dana Point was arrested following a chase with police, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) officials.

Shintaro Donley, 17, was arrested for felony of evading a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon after deputies in Dana Point attempted to stop him.

Lt. Mark Stichter, public information officer with OCSD, said the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Doheny Park Road.

“Deputies attempted to stop a Ford Mustang at Doheny Park Road and Pacific Coast Highway for driving at a high rate of speed and running a red light,” Stichter said.

He said the pursuit continued into San Clemente, then back into Dana Point into the Palisades neighborhood.

“At this point, one of the deputies fired at and struck the Ford Mustang,” Stichter said. “The pursuit continued back into San Clemente and terminated, without incident, on Camino De Los Mares.”

Stichter said no one was injured, including the deputies or the driver. OCSD Homicide responded and assumed the investigation.

The driver was arrested and brought to Orange County Jail. Stichter said the investigation is still ongoing.