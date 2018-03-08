EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Lt. Russ Chilton to be Special Guest Speaker at Civic Association Coffee Chat March 16

On Friday, March 16, the Dana Point Civic Association will hold its third Friday coffee chat. The special guest speaker will be Dana Point’s Chief of Police, Russ Chilton. Chilton is retiring on the same day after 33 years of service with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) and, most recently, as Chief of Police Services for Dana Point.

Lt. Chilton will introduce his replacement, Lt. Margie Sheehan, who has extensive experience and expertise with OCSD and had previously served as a Marine.

