Lord of the Strings to Perform in Dana Point

The Black Market Trust will perform its Lord of the Strings concert series, with one performance scheduled for Dana Point on Friday, Nov. 30.

The Black Market Trust is a Los Angeles-based pop/vocal jazz band. It consists of five musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world’s biggest stages. Merging their love of everything from The Mills Brothers to The Beach Boys, Sinatra to Lennon/McCartney, the band has arranged lead and three-part vocal harmony lines.

“Be transported as they meld two distinctly different vibes—one of a gypsy campfire, the other a slick metropolitan nightclub— into a cohesive, stylish sound,” their band description reads online.

The Lord of the Strings concert performance will be held at Dana Point Community House. Tickets are sold out. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.