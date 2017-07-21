Long-time Park Ranger Leads Shark Discussion at Science Night

Photo Gallery of IMG_4501 Jim Serpa, former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, led a discussion about sharks during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13, at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4515 Jim Serpa, former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, led a discussion about sharks during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13, at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4521 Jim Serpa, former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, led a discussion about sharks during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13, at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4532 Jim Serpa, former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, led a discussion about sharks during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13, at the Dana Point Community Center. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4549 During the city’s Science Night, those in attendance were able to look at different shark items. Jim Serpa, a former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, led the discussion. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4591 Luke, 9, looks at some of the items Jim Serpa, a former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, brought in during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4597 Claire, Madilyn and Haylee look at some of the items Jim Serpa, a former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, brought in during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4600 Claire, Madilyn and Haylee look at some of the items Jim Serpa, a former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger, brought in during the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4608 Noah, a Dana Point resident, chats with Jim Serpa, a former Doheny State Beach Parks Ranger, about his lecture at the city’s Science Night on Thursday, July 13. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Former Doheny State Beach Park Ranger Jim Serpa led a discussion about the myths pertaining to sharks at the Dana Point Community Center on Thursday, July 13.

This summer, sharks have been spotted numerous times along Dana Point beaches, prompting tagging efforts and beach closures. Several presentations have been held by experts in the field in an effort to better understand the animals’ behavioral and migration patterns.

As part of the city’s Science Night, Sepra brought his 20-plus years of knowledge to the Center to discuss the myths of the animals, the 400 different species of sharks and answered the public’s questions.

Some of the potential causes for the sharks’ presence could be a sign of a healthier ocean as well as a surplus of new food sources or warmer waters.

“The ocean is healthier than it has been in decades,” Serpa said. “Great white sharks have been protected for almost 25 years so seeing more of them is a positive sign.”

The city’s next Science Night will be on Thursday, August 10, in the Dana Point Community Center.