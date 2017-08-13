A local organization is seeking unwanted laptops for donation for underprivileged children.

Kingdom Builders Ministry and Labadoo Orange County are nonprofit 501(c)(3) charities that work together to benefit school children who don’t have access to computers for learning purposes.

The laptops collected will be cleaned out and replaced with new operating systems as well as school study programs in Spanish.

For more information, contact Don Glasgow at 949.481.0116 or email donglasgow45@aol.com. He also accepts messages on Facebook.