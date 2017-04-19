Locals Gear up for Lantern District Car Show

By Kristina Pritchett

Sitting outside his Dana Point home, George Jewell recalls when he made the decision to paint his 1956 210 Handyman yellow.

“Everyone said that wasn’t a good choice,” Jewell said.

Now, he gets recognized for the bright color wherever he goes.

“They see it, and tell me how great it looks,” Jewell said looking over the vehicle.

Jewell, along with other classic car and motorcycle owners will line up along Del Prado for the Dana Point Lantern District Car Show on Sunday, April 23.

The biannual event is hosted by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and will feature more than 200 vehicles and 1,000 participants.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. between Violet Lantern and the Lantern District Arch/Pacific Coast Highway.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 949.496.1555 or email operations@danapointchamber.com.