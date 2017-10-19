Local Woman Continues to Recover After Las Vegas Shooting

Photo: GoFundMe.com

By Daniel Ritz

Dana Point resident Natalie Grumet continues to recover after suffering a gun-shot wound to the face during the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas that left just under 60 people dead.

According to a GoFundMe page started and regularly updated by her sister-in-law Heather Flores and her husband Jason Grumet, they have raised just under $115,000 from 1,839 people. Natalie is recovering well and recently had her tracheotomy support tube taken out.

In what was described as an emotional moment, Natalie was finally able to use her voice for the first time, saying “thank you” to the nurse who removed her tracheotomy tube.

According to the latest update from the GoFundMe page on Oct. 18, Flores said Natalie is expected to be released from Mission Hospital in the coming days. Visit this story online for a link to the GoFundMe page at www.danapointtimes.com.