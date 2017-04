The San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter is hosting a kitten foster training on Thursday, April 27 from 7-8 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning about the fostering experience is invited. To register, call 949.492.1617 or 949.595.8899.

The training will be held at the Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group at 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite C-1, San Juan Capistrano.