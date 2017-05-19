The San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter will host a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs on Wednesday, May 24 from 5-7 p.m.

Participants must be residents of Dana Point or San Clemente to receive the free rabies vaccine. Customers outside of those cities can purchase a vaccine for $5.

Owners must bring the dog license at the time the vaccine is administered.

Other services the shelter will provide include: DA2pp shot for $10, Bordetella for $10, microchip for $15.

For more information, contact the shelter at 949.492.1617. The shelter is located at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.