More than 150 local seniors enjoyed a free Thanksgiving luncheon at the Dana Point Community Center on Nov. 18.

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club and members of the Dana Hills High and Capistrano Valley High Interact Clubs gathered at the community center for the 18th annual Thanksgiving luncheon to provide local seniors with a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey, stuffing, gravy, salad, vegetables, mashed potatoes and pie.

“For many years, we have been serving the senior community in Dana Point a Thanksgiving lunch on the Saturday before Thanksgiving,” Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Community Service Director Anita Houston said in an email. “This has grown to be one of our most popular events for both our Rotary Club and for the senior community.”

Houston added that seniors “will start lining up as much as an hour before lunch is served. Many have been coming back to this event, year after year.”

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club and members of the Dana Hills High School and Capistrano Valley High School Interact Clubs gather at the community center for the 18th annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 18. Photo: Courtesy of Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary

In addition to the 150 seniors served, Rotarians also delivered meals to 35 seniors who could not make it to the community center.

Leading up to the event, Rotarians purchased and dropped off uncooked food at the community center, where they later came together to prepare the feast for local seniors. Interact members served the food and beverages and socialized with seniors.

“Our Rotary Club has partnered with the Dana Hills High School and Capistrano Valley High School Interact Clubs, who are sponsored by our club, to help with this event,” Houston said. “This has now become one of the Interact Clubs’ most popular days of service.”

New this year, the event featured a piano player and singer to serenade attendees.

“We had a singer entertain the crowd who was very engaging, getting the seniors out of their seats, singing and dancing along with Rotarians and the high school Interactors,” Houston said. “The fun and laughter shared by all was just amazing and very heartwarming.”

Houston added that every year, the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club “looks forward to this special day and what it brings to the community. It is a time for everyone to experience what Thanksgiving is all about.”