As World Polio Day approaches on Oct. 24, the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary is encouraging residents to support efforts to eradicate disease.

Though there is no cure for Polio, Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary noted that there is a safe and effective vaccine which rotaries around the world and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have used to reduce polio cases over the past 35 years.

In a media release, Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club President Heather Gillon said that rotaries and its partners have immunized over 3 billion children worldwide in 122 countries.

“That’s why as we approach this World Polio Day on 24 October, as a Rotary member, I am pleased to recognize this progress,” Gillon said. “However, I ask everyone to help us finish the job and end polio for good to ensure that this paralyzing disease does not return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.”

The local rotary highlighted ways that residents can support efforts to eradicate polio such as “encouraging vaccine acceptance, to sharing factual vaccination information, to calling on elected officials to fund polio eradication, to donating just $10, there are so many ways in which we can each support polio eradication efforts.”

“I implore everyone to consider making a donation to Rotary International’s PolioPlus program, which has been instrumental in the fight against polio,” Gillon said. “Your contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of children”

Following smallpox, Polio would be the second human disease ever to be eradicated. The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary urged residents to visit endpolio.org to learn how to get involved in the fight to eradicate polio or donate to the End Polio Now Campaign.