Once again, the Dana Point Pickleball Group, which gathers regularly to play at Del Obispo Park, collected more than 800 Christmas gifts for its fourth annual donation event to benefit Marines on Monday, Dec. 4.

The local, informal pickleball group collects donations for U.S. Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton and their families annually. This year, the group collected gifts, handmade beanies and $100 in gift cards for families of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment out of Camp Pendleton.

In an emailed statement, the group noted that the regiment had returned recently from a six-month deployment in the Pacific.

Dana Point residents Gary and Trudy Daverso and Joe and Loretta Harris led the donation event. The Harrises filled in for Santa and Mrs. Claus during the event.

The donation event serves as a special way for the pickleball group to give back to Camp Pendleton Marines, which hits especially close to home for Trudy and Joe, whose fathers were Marines.

Trudy’s father, Staff Sgt. Milan Muslin, was a Marine who fought in the Pacific, in Bougainville, during World War II.

Joe grew up without his dad, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War. His dad, Marine Corps. Capt. William Thomas Harris, died during a rescue and recovery mission in 1963.

Fifteen active Marines met the pickleball players at the courts at Del Obispo Park on Monday to pick up all the donations.