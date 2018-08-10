Local Nurse Christine Bisbee Recognized by Saddleback Memorial Foundation

Select Memorial Care Saddleback Medical Center employees were awarded scholarships toward higher education at the Saddleback Memorial Foundation’s 41st annual Scholarship Awards event on July 26, 2018.

Christine Bisbee, a registered nurse and Dana Point native, works in the cardiovascular observation unit and was awarded the Nurses4Nurses Award.

The award recipients were commended by Ryan Olsen, COO of Saddleback Medical Center, for their pursuit of education. He also acknowledged the difficulty of balancing a full-time job with going to school, as well as juggling family obligations.

In total, the Scholarship Program has distributed $1,093,000 to 618 employees. This year’s 26 employees received scholarships totaling more than $49,000.

Many of the scholarship recipients were registered nurses attaining their bachelors or masters degrees, even nurse practitioner degrees. These types of degrees were important for the hospitals recent designation as a magnet hospital, which recognize nursing excellence.

To apply for a scholarship, the employees must be permanent full or part-time Saddleback Medical Center employees with a minimum of one full year of employment. They must be taking courses for credit at an eligible, accredited educational institution, and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. All scholarship winners completed a rigorous application that also required letters of recommendation.

The Foundations’ Scholarship Committee reviewed the applications to determine awardees and amounts. Awards are named after the donors who have generously gifted funds for this program.

“Our generous scholarship donors believe in the power of education.”said Cecilia Belew, president of Saddleback Memorial Foundation. “It’s wonderful for them to come to this ceremony and see the impact of their investment in our employees futures.”