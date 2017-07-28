Local Nonprofit to Host Benefit Concert for Mental Health Programs

By Allison Jarrell

The Green Ribbon Club, a South Orange County-based 501(c)(3) student-run nonprofit is set to hold its first benefit concert on Friday, July 28, at Recess Studios in Santa Ana in order to raise funds for programs focused on mental health and suicide prevention.

Founded in May 2016 by a group of local students, the Green Ribbon Club aims to end the social stigma surrounding mental illness in Orange County. The club is comprised of South Orange County students and recent graduates who have lost friends to either suicide or addiction, and their hope is to begin reducing the number of suicides and overdoses within the community by making mental health a household discussion.

The July 28 benefit concert will run from 8-11 p.m. and will feature three bands from South Orange County—Kevin Nichols, South County Money Boys, and The Gypsies. Representatives from four mental health providers—NAMI Orange County, Mental Health Association of Orange County, Mariposa Women & Family Center, and Western Youth Services—will also be at the event and available to speak with attendees. Organizers said they’re expecting 80 to120 youth to attend from across Orange County.

“With suicide being the second leading cause of death for our age demographic in Orange County, the issue is more relevant now than ever,” event organizers said.

Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. All funds from ticket sales go toward developing outreach and educational programs at local high schools and colleges.

To purchase tickets online or for more information on the Green Ribbon Club, visit www.greenribbonclub.org. To get in touch with the club, follow @thegreenribbonclub on Facebook, @greenribbonclub on Instagram, or email info@greenribbonclub.org.

Recess Studios is located at 2700 S. Main Street, Suite A, in Santa Ana.