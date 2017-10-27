Local Las Vegas Victim Released from Hospital; Continues Recovery

Photo: GoFundMe

By Daniel Ritz

Dana Point resident Natalie Grumet, who was injured in the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, is now at home continuing her recovery after being released from the Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on Oct. 20.

Natalie is being cared for at home by her husband Jason, who told the Dana Point Times on Oct. 24 that he is, “there to support Natalie in every way and to make sure she is comfortable.” Jason said that Natalie’s ability to speak and communicate will improve as her tracheotomy tube heals, which he suspects could be as early as next week.

Jason said that Natalie is in much better spirits after returning home, taking multiple short walks every day.

Multiple medical professionals will be making frequent visits to the Grumet’s home to provide ongoing care during Natalie’s recovery. Her stepmother Lori Weisel also told the Dana Point Times that medical professionals estimated a two-year recovery period. Dana Point Times will continue to update this story as details become available.