Shoppers will have ample opportunity to shop local for their holiday gifts this year with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s “Loyal to Local” campaign and at upcoming holiday markets this December.

The Pop-Up Shoppes is partnering with Prado West to host a winter market at Prado Square on Dec. 9.

The event will feature holiday caroling, photo opportunities, kids’ crafts and seasonal treats for attendees to enjoy while shopping with local vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pop-Up Shoppes founder and CEO Sergio Bindel noted that the quartet of carolers who performed during last year’s Sleigh the Holidays is set to return for this year’s winter market at Prado Square.

Roughly 20 small businesses are expected to participate in the upcoming holiday market, half of which are retailers in Prado West or along Amber Lantern, Bindel said.

“It’ll be a really fun opportunity to get to meet some of the local retailers, as well as some unique small businesses in the area,” Bindel said. “We’ll have vendors like Rip Curl … Yoga Six, and pretty much most of the retailers that are there on Amber Lantern will be participating and having a table space as well.”

Some of the small artisans and vendors featured at the winter market include a luxury candle maker, jewelers, women and children’s clothes, skin care products that are locally made, soaps and more.

Bindel added that the event will be a “tailored-down version this year.”

“It’ll be cute and intimate, and I think (it will) just really activate that square this holiday season,” Bindel said.

The Pop-Up Shoppes is looking to “spread local business joy throughout Orange County,” Bindel said. “But we’re excited to be back, and you can expect to see some of the same vendors from Sleigh the Holidays, just a select few.”

Bindel added that Pop-Up Shoppes would like to bring back a similar event to Sleigh the Holidays in the future.

Last year’s event, Bindel said, was both challenging and a learning experience.

“I’d never done an event of 100 vendors before, and finding that many vendors was definitely a huge task and a highlight of my career, and I do look forward to hopefully bringing it back,” Bindel said, adding: “I’ve gotten, honestly, so much interest, and that event was the most requested event that we’ve participated in.”

Attendees at the upcoming winter market can also bring toys to donate to the toy drive, which will benefit the Salvation Army.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” Bindel said. “We’re going to have a really nice curated market of local vendors, so it’ll be an intimate holiday experience. You can come and take family photos and enjoy caroling. It’s going to be a great time.”

Bindel noted that there will be parking across the street from Prado Square in the Prado West development, so “parking will be simple.”

“I love that area,” Bindel continued. “It’s going to be an easy event overall. It’s not going to be a headache to get the kids out, and it’ll be just a fun experience to meet not only small businesses in the area but Dana Point retailers as well.”

Prado Square is located at 34201 Street of the Amber Lantern.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, South Shores Church will host a Christmas Boutique and Craft Faire from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring more than 75 local crafters.

The indoor and outdoor shopping experience will feature local crafters, jewelers, button art, mosaic art, knitwear, children’s books, sun catchers, hot sauce, candles, art, unique gifts and more.

The South Shores Christmas Boutique will take place rain or shine at 32712 Crown Valley Parkway.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season with its “Loyal to Local” shopping passport. Those shopping in Dana Point at participating businesses will receive a stamp on their passport equal to the amount of their purchase through Jan. 4.

Residents who have filled their passport can submit it for a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize package. There’s no limit to the number of passports residents can submit. A list of participating businesses can be found at danapointchamber.com/holiday.