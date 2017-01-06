Local Group to Unveil Dog Park Plans for Pines Park

By Kristina Pritchett

On any given day, a handful of dog owners and their four-legged friends can be seen enjoying the views from Pines Park. Noticing this, a Capistrano Beach group, Capo Cares, has been working on the idea to build a proper dog zone at the park and is ready to unveil their plans to the public.

Capo Cares received a design concept from the Architectural Guild of South Orange County.

Toni Nelson, co-founder of Capo Cares, said they love the idea of restoring the area.

“This has been a major goal for our organization, and we are hopeful the community and city will support the concept,” Nelson said in a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, San Clemente resident Stacey Richards walked her dog, Bentley, and said they go to the park a lot.

“It’s a great place; the dogs get to exercise and socialize, the owners get to know one another,” Richards said. “There are a lot of dog walkers here usually.”

She said a dog zone would be beneficially for the area, especially for the residents who live on the south side of the city.

“There’s the other park, but that’s on the other side of town,” Richards said. “We need to drive to that one; this place is a short distance for us.”

The dog zone would be in the lower bluff portion of the park, which the group says is a “barren state subject to wind and climate erosion for decades.”

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Capo Beach Church, located at 25675 Domingo Ave., Capistrano Beach.