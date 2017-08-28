The Marine Corps League-South Coast Detachment will be holding the second annual Cannons Wine & Beer Tasting Gala on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Proceeds from the event will support the first Marine Regiment-Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force and their families while they are deployed.

In additional to the selection of wines and beer, there will be an assortment of sparkling wines.

Cannons will offer gourmet cheeses, fruits and crackers plus appetizers. For dessert, there will be a chocolate fountain to dip fruit.

To make reservations, or to sponsor a Marine, visit www.marinecorpsleaguesouthcoast.org. Checks can also be sent to the Marine Corps League-South Coast Detachment, P.O. Box 3775, San Clemente, CA 92674-3775.

Tickets are $45 per person. Sponsorships are also available.

The event will be from 6-9 p.m. Cannons Seafood Grill is located at 34344 Street of the Green Lantern, Dana Point.