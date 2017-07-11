Children from the Boys & Girls Club of the Southern Coast Area sit with Dr. Taub to learn about health and wellness aboard the Schooner Curlew in the Dana Point Harbor. Photo: Courtesy

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Southern Coast Area participated in a “Voyage to Wellness” fieldtrip to the Ocean Institute.

The children were able to set sail on the Schooner Curlew receive a presentation by the captain on sailing safety and ocean education. They also receive an interactive wellness lesson by Dr. Edward Taub and Dr. Marc Taub.

Dr. Edward Taub started a wellness outreach concept several years ago to reach out to children and families to ensure they lead healthy and happy lifestyles.

The children are all 8-13 years old and the Club receives funding from the John and May Tu Foundation.

